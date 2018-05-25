Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 25 2018
By
NYNausheen Yusuf

Politician would've been termed 'traitor' for teaming up with Indian counterpart to pen book: Rabbani

By
NYNausheen Yusuf

Friday May 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani has severely criticised the teaming up of former chiefs of Pakistan and India’s spy agencies to write a book.

“A book co-authored by former chief of India’s spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), AS Dulat and ex-chief of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani, has recently been published,” Rabbani said while addressing a Senate session on Friday.

“It is shocking that on one hand Pakistan and India relations are at an all-time low and on the other hand, former spy chiefs of both the countries are teaming up to write a book,” the former Senate chairman added.

Rabbani further lashed out saying that had a civilian or a politician teamed up with a counterpart to write a book similar to Dulat and Durrani’s Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace then there would have been a “hue and cry”.

“Had a politician done the same thing he would have been labelled a traitor,” he asserted.

Dulat and Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani's Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace has been making headlines this week even before it hits shelves. 

It is the first-ever effort by two former chiefs of rival spy agencies to jointly write a book. 

More From Pakistan:

Imran praised me for slapping Daniyal Aziz: Naeemul Haque

Imran praised me for slapping Daniyal Aziz: Naeemul Haque

 Updated 18 minutes ago
NSC should call emergency meeting over Asad Durrani’s book: Nawaz

NSC should call emergency meeting over Asad Durrani’s book: Nawaz

Updated an hour ago
Tribespeople in Parachinar celebrate passage of KP-FATA merger bill

Tribespeople in Parachinar celebrate passage of KP-FATA merger bill

 Updated 3 hours ago
Rehabilitation still a distant dream for inmates in Karachi’s overcrowded prisons

Rehabilitation still a distant dream for inmates in Karachi’s overcrowded prisons

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan has destroyed Peshawar: Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan has destroyed Peshawar: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 3 hours ago
Terrorist killed during raid near Mastung in Balochistan

Terrorist killed during raid near Mastung in Balochistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam to address PML-N workers' convention in Sargodha today

Nawaz, Maryam to address PML-N workers' convention in Sargodha today

 Updated 5 hours ago
KP Assembly session summoned to mull over KP-FATA merger

KP Assembly session summoned to mull over KP-FATA merger

 Updated 5 hours ago
At least seven dead in Benghazi attack: security source

At least seven dead in Benghazi attack: security source

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM