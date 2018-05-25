Can't connect right now! retry
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's health shows signs of improvement, say sources

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 25, 2018

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz underwent surgery in 2017 to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer. Photo: Geo News file
 

LONDON: The health of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife, Begum Kulsoom's health has improved following medical treatment for throat cancer in London, sources told Geo News on Friday.

Begum Nawaz underwent surgery in 2017 to remove diseased lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer. 

According to sources, wife of the former premier is still weak due to prolonged medical treatments but has shown signs of improvement.  

She is regularly taken to the Harley Street clinic for checkups, treatment, and follow-ups, a source at the clinic informed Geo News.

In April, medical tests indicate had said Begum Nawaz’s health had been worsening after her throat cancer began to spread to the rest of her body.

She underwent a surgery wherein doctors removed the cancerous tumours in her throat. However, six chemotherapy sessions later, her cancer had returned and was spreading to the rest of her body, sources familiar with the matter said.

Begum Kulsoom was re-hospitalised a few days ago after she vomited excessively and complained of dehydration. Upon further diagnosis, her doctors suggested that she undergo radiotherapy and stay in the hospital longer.

Nawaz Sharif, who along with his daughter Maryam had arrived in London in April to visit Begum Kulsoom, had informed the media earlier that the chemotherapy treatment of his wife had ended and that the doctors had told him that another surgery would be done if the cancer reappeared.

The former premier had told Geo News in an exclusive conversation that the positron emission tomography (PET) and gallium scan had pointed out cancer growth in the patient's body.

