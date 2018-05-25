Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 25 2018
By
Azaz Syed

Rao Tehseen unable to take charge as DG Radio: sources

By
Azaz Syed

Friday May 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Rao Tehseen, a grade-21 officer of the Information Group, has been unable to take charge as director general (DG) Radio, sources informed Geo News Friday, despite orders from the PM's Secretariat.

Tehseen was removed from his position as the Principal Information Officer (PIO) last year in June in the wake of an inquiry into the publication of a news report carried by Dawn newspaper on a meeting between civilian and military leaders — widely known as the Dawn leaks.

He was removed in line with the recommendations of a committee set up to hold an inquiry into the story.

Sources informed Geo News that Tehseen is not being given charge of DG Radio Pakistan on the directives of State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The PM's Secretariat issued orders of Tehseen's appointment as DG Radio Pakistan on May 13, but he is not being given the charge despite restoration and a notification of his appointment issued.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the appointment is made by the prime minister, however, the file was still lying with PM's Office.

Sources, on the other hand, informed that as per the law, the concerned minister or the secretary is authorised to give charge of a post to an officer.

Tehseen, following his removal over the Dawn leaks, was made officer on special duty (OSD). He remained an OSD for more than a year.

