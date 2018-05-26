Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday May 26 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Waqar Younis to ring five-minute bell on third day of Lord's Test

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday May 26, 2018

Pakistan's former coach Waqar Younis during nets at the ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), October 21, 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Jason O'Brien Livepic/Files
 

Waqar Younis, the country's former cricket star, is set to ring the five-minute bell before the third day of England’s Test match against Pakistan at Lord’s.

The ringing of the bell by an international cricketer, administrator or well-known enthusiast of the sport — an act that has become an honour of sorts since 2007 — indicates that a Test match is about to start. The said bell "is located outside the Bowlers’ Bar of the Lord’s Pavilion", according to the cricket venue's website.

Currently commentating on the NatWest Test Series for BBC Test Match Special, Younis is regarded as one of Pakistan’s greatest bowlers who formed a potent pace partnership with Wasim Akram — one of the most fearsome bowling duos in the history of the game.

The cricketer took 789 wickets in all for his country, of which 373 were during the 87 Test matches he has played, while the remaining 416 were in white-ball cricket, as he played in 262 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for Pakistan.

His 17 wickets in three Tests at Lord’s comprised a haul of 5 for 91 in 1992, contributing to his selection as one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year. In all, he took five wickets in an innings on 22 occasions and ten wickets in a match five times.

An honorary lifelong member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Younis' international career spanned 14 years from 1989 to 2003 before he moved to coaching in 2006, and, later, into the commentary box.

In ringing the five-minute bell, Younis follows former English seamer Darren Gough who signalled the start of play on the second day of the Pakistan-England Test series.

Comments

More From Sports:

Relentless Ronaldo can break more Champions League records in final

Relentless Ronaldo can break more Champions League records in final

 Updated 6 hours ago
Australia aims to be world's most professional team: Justin Langer

Australia aims to be world's most professional team: Justin Langer

 Updated 7 hours ago
Three key Champions League final duels

Three key Champions League final duels

 Updated 8 hours ago
Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool face off in final

Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool face off in final

 Updated 9 hours ago
Rashid Khan heroics take Hyderabad into IPL final

Rashid Khan heroics take Hyderabad into IPL final

 Updated 10 hours ago
Undercover investigation reveals plot to fix England vs Sri Lanka Test

Undercover investigation reveals plot to fix England vs Sri Lanka Test

 Updated 11 hours ago
India PM Modi accepts fitness challenge but faces opposition backlash

India PM Modi accepts fitness challenge but faces opposition backlash

 Updated 12 hours ago
Babar Azam out of England series with broken arm

Babar Azam out of England series with broken arm

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan team is united under Sarfraz’s captaincy: PCB chief

Pakistan team is united under Sarfraz’s captaincy: PCB chief

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM