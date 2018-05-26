Waqar Younis to ring five-minute bell on third day of Lord's Test

Pakistan's former coach Waqar Younis during nets at the ICC Academy, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), October 21, 2015. Action Images via Reuters/Jason O'Brien Livepic/Files

Waqar Younis, the country's former cricket star, is set to ring the five-minute bell before the third day of England’s Test match against Pakistan at Lord’s.



The ringing of the bell by an international cricketer, administrator or well-known enthusiast of the sport — an act that has become an honour of sorts since 2007 — indicates that a Test match is about to start. The said bell "is located outside the Bowlers’ Bar of the Lord’s Pavilion", according to the cricket venue's website.



Currently commentating on the NatWest Test Series for BBC Test Match Special, Younis is regarded as one of Pakistan’s greatest bowlers who formed a potent pace partnership with Wasim Akram — one of the most fearsome bowling duos in the history of the game.



The cricketer took 789 wickets in all for his country, of which 373 were during the 87 Test matches he has played, while the remaining 416 were in white-ball cricket, as he played in 262 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for Pakistan.

His 17 wickets in three Tests at Lord’s comprised a haul of 5 for 91 in 1992, contributing to his selection as one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year. In all, he took five wickets in an innings on 22 occasions and ten wickets in a match five times.

An honorary lifelong member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Younis' international career spanned 14 years from 1989 to 2003 before he moved to coaching in 2006, and, later, into the commentary box.

In ringing the five-minute bell, Younis follows former English seamer Darren Gough who signalled the start of play on the second day of the Pakistan-England Test series.