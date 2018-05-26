Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 26 2018
By
Web Desk

PTI condemns desecration of Ahmadi worship place in Sialkot

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 26, 2018

A mob attacked the worship place of Ahmadiyya community in Sialkot on Thursday. Videos of the attack went viral on social media. Photo: Twitter 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a statement Friday night condemning the desecration of a historic worship place for the Ahmadiyya community in Sialkot.

In a Twitter post, the party said it “strongly condemns the targetting of Ahmedis in Sialkot” and demanded severe action against the perpetrators behind the attack. 

In another tweet posted shortly afterwards, the PTI said Imran Khan was the only leader “who has repeatedly educated the masses on tolerance for minorities in Islam.”

On Thursday, a mob attacked and destroyed the Ahmadi worship place in Sialkot, photos and videos of which went viral on social media.

The incident prompted condemnation from activists as well as some politicians, including Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who termed the attack "outrageous & unacceptable".

The attack was alleged to have been perpetrated by local PTI leader Hamid Raza - which led to an angry outburst by social media users against the political party. 

More From Pakistan:

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

Lahore remains in grip of severe heat

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Yay or nay: Would you try these 10 types of samosas this Ramazan

Yay or nay: Would you try these 10 types of samosas this Ramazan

Updated 11 minutes ago
Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US on May 29

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US on May 29

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Democracy is the only way forward for Pakistan, says Hamza

Democracy is the only way forward for Pakistan, says Hamza

Updated 2 hours ago
NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

NAB is constitutional institution, can summon anyone: CM Punjab

 Updated 3 hours ago
Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

Special prayers for rain held in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Divorced, widowed Hindu women in Sindh allowed second marriage

Divorced, widowed Hindu women in Sindh allowed second marriage

Updated 4 hours ago
KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

KP CM's wife not allowed to board US-bound flight from Peshawar airport

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hope US reconsiders restrictions on Pakistani diplomats: deputy chief of mission

Hope US reconsiders restrictions on Pakistani diplomats: deputy chief of mission

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM