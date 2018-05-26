PTI condemns desecration of Ahmadi worship place in Sialkot

A mob attacked the worship place of Ahmadiyya community in Sialkot on Thursday. Videos of the attack went viral on social media. Photo: Twitter

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a statement Friday night condemning the desecration of a historic worship place for the Ahmadiyya community in Sialkot.

In a Twitter post, the party said it “strongly condemns the targetting of Ahmedis in Sialkot” and demanded severe action against the perpetrators behind the attack.

In another tweet posted shortly afterwards, the PTI said Imran Khan was the only leader “who has repeatedly educated the masses on tolerance for minorities in Islam.”



On Thursday, a mob attacked and destroyed the Ahmadi worship place in Sialkot, photos and videos of which went viral on social media.



The incident prompted condemnation from activists as well as some politicians, including Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who termed the attack "outrageous & unacceptable".

The attack was alleged to have been perpetrated by local PTI leader Hamid Raza - which led to an angry outburst by social media users against the political party.