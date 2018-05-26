Can't connect right now! retry
Will focus on water crisis in next tenure: Bilawal Bhutto

Saturday May 26, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Saturday that in the next government his party will priortise the issue of water shortage.

The PPP chairman was addressing media about the performance of the Sindh government at the Chief Minister House.

He said that a lot of work has been done for the health department in Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto said propaganda is being carried out about the situation in Thar and work is being carried out in the field of energy in the area.

Residents of Karachi have been protesting against water shortage and loadshedding in various areas of the metropolis.

