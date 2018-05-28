Imran rejects Manzoor Afridi’s name for caretaker KP CM: sources

PESHAWAR: The chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has rejected the name of Manzoor Afridi for the position of caretaker chief minister for the province.



The party sources said on Monday that Imran has asked Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to decide another name for the position.

According to chief minister’s spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai, Manzoor’s name as the caretaker chief minister was neither finalised nor has it been dropped.

The spokesperson said a meeting regarding the caretaker chief minister was held Sunday night. He added Khattak and Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly Lutfur Rehman would meet on Monday to discuss the matter.

The incumbent chief minister of the province also rejected the reports.

However, Imran has been reported to have congratulated Manzoor on being appointed as the caretaker chief minister. In a statement issued late Saturday night, it was written that Manzoor along with his brother Ayub Afridi, a PTI senator, went to meet Imran at his Bani Gala residence were Khattak was also present.



As per the statement, Imran congratulated Manzoor saying he should work on conducting elections fairly without taking into account pressure from any party.

After the news emerged, the rival political parties such as Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National party had rejected the candidate and alleged PTI and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Fazl of corruption.

PPP's Nafeesa Shah remarked that Manzoor ruined his reputation after meeting up with Imran. “Manzoor Afridi is a donor of JUI-F, while his brother Senator Ayub Afridi is a donor of PTI. This is the real face of Imran Khan and Fazl-ur-Rehman’s politics.”

ANP’s Mian Iftikhar Hussain alleged that the interim chief minister belonged to both PTI and JUI-F. “This is pre-poll rigging,” he said, adding that free and fair elections are not possible if Manzoor would be overseeing them.

On the other hand, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the name of Manzoor was given by the opposition. “The CM has just given the approval,” he added.