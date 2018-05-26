Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 26 2018
By
Mehmood Jan Babar

Manzoor Afridi to become interim CM of KP: sources

By
Mehmood Jan Babar

Saturday May 26, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and opposition have agreed upon a name for the caretaker chief minister for the province.

According to sources, appointment of Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister suggested by the KP government.

KP CM Pervez Khattak and Leader of the Opposition in KP Assembly Maulana Lutfur-Rehman met to decide the name. The formal announcement of appointing Manzoor as the interim chief minister would be made in a few days.

Manzoor hails from Khyber Agency in Federally Administered Tribal Areas, who belongs to a family of businesspersons and is a non-political figure. He is the younger brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Ayub Afridi and uncle of Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

This is the second time that the KP government and opposition have reached consensus on recommendations for the caretaker chief minister.

In 2013, Amir Haider Hoti and the then opposition leader, Akram Khan Durrani, had agreed on appointing Justice (retd) Tariq Pervez as the interim chief minister. 

Tariq Pervez had served as the judge of Supreme Court and chief justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Back then, in 2013, his nomination was challenged in the Peshawar High Court hours before he took oath. The petition was submitted by senior lawyer Mohibullah Kakakhel, who argued that Tariq Pervez could not take oath because the Constitution did not allow a Supreme Court judge to hold government office until two years after her/his retirement.

He had retired from the Supreme Court earlier that year.

The petitioner had said that the nomination of Tariq Pervez would adversely affect the fairness of general elections 2013. 

