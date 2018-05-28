Security manhandles supporter at PML-N's Youm-e-Takbeer event in Lahore

Monday May 28, 2018
LAHORE: A supporter who had attempted to shake PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's hand was roughed up by members of his security detail at the party's Youm-e-Takbeer event in Lahore on Monday.
In a video clipping, the man can be seen moving toward Nawaz and extending his hand. The security personnel then quickly circle the man and continue to beat him despite Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N supremo being visibly distraught at the reaction of the security officers.
Maryam denounced the behaviour of the security officers, stating that 'supporters have a special relationship with their quaid [leader].'
Nawaz and senior party leader Saad Rafique later embraced the man.
