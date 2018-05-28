Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 28 2018
GEO NEWS

Security manhandles supporter at PML-N's Youm-e-Takbeer event in Lahore

GEO NEWS

Monday May 28, 2018

A man was roughed up by Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz's security officers after he attempted to shake party supremo Nawaz Sharif's hand. Photo: Geo News screen grab   

LAHORE: A supporter who had attempted to shake PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's hand was roughed up by members of his security detail at the party's Youm-e-Takbeer event in Lahore on Monday.

In a video clipping, the man can be seen moving toward Nawaz and extending his hand. The security personnel then quickly circle the man and continue to beat him despite Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N supremo being visibly distraught at the reaction of the security officers. 

Members of PML-N's security detail assault the man during the party's Youm-e-Takbeer event in Lahore here on May 28, 2018. Photo: Geo News screen grab 
Maryam denounced the behaviour of the security officers, stating that 'supporters have a special relationship with their quaid [leader].'

Maryam Nawaz can be seen asking the security officials to stop beating the PML-N supporter who was roughed up by security officers after he attempted to shake party supremo Nawaz Sharif's hand. Photo: Geo News screen grab  

Nawaz and senior party leader Saad Rafique later embraced the man. 

