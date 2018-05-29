Security, border issues discussed in NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee met on Thursday to discuss the country's security situation and border issues among other affairs, said a notification issued by the government.



The 24th NSC meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The Committee reviewed in detail the recent global and regional developments and their implications for Pakistan. It observed that while the geopolitical situation was rapidly evolving, the country would continue to make diplomatic and political efforts for peace and stability. For this purpose, the Committee emphasised the need for a much more proactive diplomacy.

Oppression of IoK, Palestine citizens

The National Security Committee condemned the reign of terror unleashed by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris and resolved that Pakistan would continue to play its role in realising the right of the people of Kashmir to self-determination. The Committee also condemned the brutal repression of the Palestinians by the Israeli state and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the people of Palestine in their just cause.



Satisfaction over reforms for FATA-KP

Members of the committee expressed satisfaction over the transformational reforms introduced by the government with regard to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

It observed that the mainstreaming of FATA and its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the grant of the same rights under the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018 to the people of GB as are available to the people in the rest of the country have gone a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of these regions with far-reaching outcomes for national life.



New visa policy

The Ministry of Interior briefed the NSC on the basic features of the new visa policy aimed at making Pakistan a tourist and business-friendly country.

While appreciating the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, the Committee observed that it must also be ensured that all supportive systems, databases and verification networks are in place and fully operational, in view of which it was agreed that the ‘visa on arrival’ facility should be initiated as a pilot project in the first instance.



Financial Action Task Force

A detailed briefing was given to the top civil and military leadership in attendance on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) matter, sources had earlier informed Geo News. The operations conducted against terrorists were also overviewed. Pakistan is likely to share the steps implemented to eliminate terrorism in the FATF meeting expected to be held next month, added sources.



According to sources, the matter of a controversial book co-authored by former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani was also discussed in the high-level huddle.



Durrani, who served as the chief of Pakistan's premier intelligence agency from August 1990 to March 1992, co-authored a book with former chief of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) AS Dulat, titled The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace.

In attendance were Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Defence & Foreign Affairs Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Director General ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar, National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua and senior civil and military officials.