Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
AFP

Banned Warner, Bancroft to return to action in July

By
AFP

Tuesday May 29, 2018

Australian cricketers Cameron Bancroft and David Warner. Photo: Reuters

Disgraced Australian stars David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will return to competitive cricket at a low-level limited-overs tournament in the country's tropical north in July, it was announced Tuesday.

Warner is serving a year-long ban from state and international cricket and Bancroft a nine-month suspension over a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March that rocked the game.

But they are allowed to appear at club level in Australia and in domestic tournaments abroad.

As they work to rebuild their careers, the duo will feature in the NT Strike League in Darwin, a month-long Twenty20 and one-day event that features four franchises — Desert Blaze, City Cyclones, Northern Tide and Southern Storm.

Bancroft is available for the entire tournament with Warner committing to two one-dayers on July 21 and 22.

"We're delighted that Cameron and David will be joining us in Darwin for the Strike League," said Northern Territory Cricket chief Joel Morrison in a statement.

"Their presence and experience will be invaluable for our local players."

Warner, who is also set to play for his Sydney club side Randwick Petersham from September, spent time running cricket clinics last month in Darwin.

He said he was keen to be part of a league that is designed to give emerging players experience against interstate and international talent.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in the Strike League in July," he said.

"I heard so much about the competition while I was in Darwin earlier this month that I'm keen to be part of it."

Former Australian captain Steve Smith, who was also suspended over the tampering incident, is set to make his return at an inaugural Global T20 Canada event in Toronto from June 28-July 15.

Comments

More From Sports:

Serena Williams set for Grand Slam return at Roland Garros

Serena Williams set for Grand Slam return at Roland Garros

 Updated 45 minutes ago
Al Jazeera urged to hand over cricket fixing evidence

Al Jazeera urged to hand over cricket fixing evidence

 Updated 4 hours ago
Wawrinka crashes, Djokovic through as rains halts Nadal and Sharapova

Wawrinka crashes, Djokovic through as rains halts Nadal and Sharapova

 Updated 4 hours ago
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich granted Israeli citizenship

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich granted Israeli citizenship

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan hopes for visit by England team, Najam Sethi tells British PM

Pakistan hopes for visit by England team, Najam Sethi tells British PM

 Updated 6 hours ago
Keaton Jennings replaces Mark Stoneman in second Pakistan Test

Keaton Jennings replaces Mark Stoneman in second Pakistan Test

 Updated 16 hours ago
BCCI asks Indian govt to clarify policy on playing series with Pakistan

BCCI asks Indian govt to clarify policy on playing series with Pakistan

 Updated 19 hours ago
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate during Lord’s Test

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate during Lord’s Test

 Updated 23 hours ago
Salah ‘confident’ for World Cup despite shoulder injury

Salah ‘confident’ for World Cup despite shoulder injury

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM