Tuesday May 29 2018
Pakistan, India DGMOs agree on no ceasefire violations in hotline contact: ISPR

Tuesday May 29, 2018

Both DGMOs reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and working boundary and mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders-Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: A special hotline contact was established between the Director General Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and Indian on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Both DGMOs reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and working boundary and mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders, the statement said.

The officials also agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit and to ensure that the ceasefire agreement will not be violated by both sides from now on.

Woman, three children martyred in cross-border Indian firing in Sialkot

ISPR says 10 people were also injured when Indian forces opened indiscriminate fire on civilian population

It was also agreed upon that in case of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander's level.

A number of cases of LOC violations by India have been reported by the Pakistan Army.

Four civilians were martyred and 10 injured when Indian forces opened unprovoked fire on a border village across the Working Boundary in Sialkot.

Pakistan’s DGMO had taken up the issue previously too on April 28 with his Indian counterpart.

