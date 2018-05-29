Can't connect right now! retry
Four dead in armed clash in Charsadda graveyard

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 29, 2018

Police has registered an FIR although no one has been arrested till now-Photo: File

CHARSADDA: Four people died and another injured when two groups fired at each other during a burial at a cemetery.

According to police, a group was busy with a burial when an altercation occurred between the two groups, leading to firing.

Three people died at the spot while another succumbed to his wounds while being transported to the hospital. Another injured in the incident is under treatment in the Lady Reading Hospital.

Police has registered an FIR although no one has been arrested till now.

