pakistan
Thursday May 31 2018
FATA officially merged with KP as President Mamnoon signs 25th constitutional amendment bill

Thursday May 31, 2018

President Mamnoon Hussain. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday signed the 25th constitutional amendment bill seeking to merge Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

After signing the bill, the president congratulated the people of FATA and KP.

The 25 amendment bill was passed by the National Assembly, the Senate and KP Assembly before being sent to the president for formal approval.

Tribespeople freed of FCR as president signs FATA governance regulation

FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018 is a set of rules that apply to FATA until it merges with KP

The president is yet to sign the Constitution (Thiry-First) Amendment Bill, 2018 which will dissolve Article 247 of the Constitution. 

As per Article 247, the executive authority of the federation shall extend to FATA and PATA ( Provincially Administered Tribal Areas). 

As soon as the president signs Constitution (Thiry-First) Amendment Bill, 2018, the control of FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018 would be handed over to the KP government.

Earlier this week, President Mamnoon signed the new set of rules for the region – FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018.

The 'FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018' is a set of interim rules that apply to the FATA until it merges with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa "within a timeframe of two years".

