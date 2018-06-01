Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Some people are bent on delaying elections, says Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif remarked that some people are bent on delaying the upcoming general elections, scheduled to be held on June 25.

“Such people appear before every election,” he said while speaking to journalists outside the accountability court. “This is going to a big election.

“Ups and downs are a part of life. A person should try to stay happy all the time,” the deposed PM added.  

Today is a historic day, Nawaz’s response to govt completing tenure

The former prime minister did not respond when asked if Imran Khan had taken a U-turn on the caretaker Punjab CM matter

Moreover, seasoned politician Javed Hashmi also reached the accountability court to receive Nawaz. 

“I am here to congratulate Mian sahab,” he said. “PML-N completed its five-year tenure even though there was daily speculation that the government would end soon.”

Hashmi further remarked that delaying elections will pose a threat to democracy.

“People who believe in democracy and vote for respect have struggled alongside [Nawaz Sharif],” the seasoned politician added. 

Nawaz terms govt completing tenure as 'historic'

On Thursday, Nawaz Sharif remarked that it was a historic day as the PML-N government completes its five-year tenure. 

While speaking outside the accountability court, Nawaz added that on this day he had more than 80 appearances before the court.

The five-year tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government ended Thursday night. 

After the dissolution of the National Assembly, a caretaker government will oversee matters before the general elections scheduled on July 25.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

British-Pakistani man's son approaches CJP seeking recovery of property

British-Pakistani man's son approaches CJP seeking recovery of property

 Updated 15 minutes ago
Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

Veteran PML-N leader Zulfiqar Khosa expected to join PTI

 Updated 3 hours ago
Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

Divide in PTI or a U-turn: party split on nominaton of Orya as caretaker Punjab CM

Updated 3 minutes ago
No evidence found linking Nawaz to Hill Metal: Wajid Zia

No evidence found linking Nawaz to Hill Metal: Wajid Zia

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

 Updated 4 hours ago
Govt 'ran away' after forming sub-committee in Asghar Khan case: CJP

Govt 'ran away' after forming sub-committee in Asghar Khan case: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
Caretaker PM Mulk assures elections will be timely and transparent

Caretaker PM Mulk assures elections will be timely and transparent

 Updated 5 hours ago
Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Provinces, except Sindh, fail to appoint caretaker CM

Provinces, except Sindh, fail to appoint caretaker CM

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM