Some people are bent on delaying elections, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif remarked that some people are bent on delaying the upcoming general elections, scheduled to be held on June 25.



“Such people appear before every election,” he said while speaking to journalists outside the accountability court. “This is going to a big election.

“Ups and downs are a part of life. A person should try to stay happy all the time,” the deposed PM added.

Moreover, seasoned politician Javed Hashmi also reached the accountability court to receive Nawaz.

“I am here to congratulate Mian sahab,” he said. “PML-N completed its five-year tenure even though there was daily speculation that the government would end soon.”

Hashmi further remarked that delaying elections will pose a threat to democracy.

“People who believe in democracy and vote for respect have struggled alongside [Nawaz Sharif],” the seasoned politician added.

Nawaz terms govt completing tenure as 'historic'

On Thursday, Nawaz Sharif remarked that it was a historic day as the PML-N government completes its five-year tenure.

While speaking outside the accountability court, Nawaz added that on this day he had more than 80 appearances before the court.

The five-year tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government ended Thursday night.

After the dissolution of the National Assembly, a caretaker government will oversee matters before the general elections scheduled on July 25.

