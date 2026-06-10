Karachi swelters as feels-like temperature reaches 49°C

A volunteer sprays water on a passer-by to cool him off at a roadside camp in the metropolis amid scorching heat.— Online

Karachi continued to experience hot weather on Wednesday, with the feels-like temperature reaching 49°C due to high humidity levels as the heatwave continues to grip parts of the country.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi recorded a temperature of 37°C on Wednesday, while relative humidity was recorded at 56%.

The Met Office issued a heatwave alert for several parts of the country last week, warning that the prevailing conditions are likely to continue until June 12.

In an advisory issued on Saturday, the PMD said that very hot weather is expected in Karachi during the forecast period, where maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 40°C and 43°C from June 8 to 12.

Night temperatures are also likely to rise during the forecast period, increasing discomfort and heat stress.

An Edhi Foundation volunteer sprays water on passersby to provide relief from the intense summer heat in Karachi. Online

The PMD said that temperatures are expected to rise significantly above normal levels in most parts of the country, with some districts of Sindh and Balochistan likely to experience extreme heat ranging between 48 degrees Celsius and 51 degrees Celsius.

In Sindh and Balochistan, maximum temperatures are likely to remain 4°C to 6°C above normal and may rise to between 48°C and 51°C in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo Daro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushero Feroze, Sibbi, Turbat and Panjgur from June 7 to 12.

The PMD warned that the heatwave could have serious implications for public health and daily life. It advised the general public, especially children, women and senior citizens, to exercise extra caution during the period.