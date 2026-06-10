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Pakistan to launch doorstep passport delivery service

DG Immigration and Passports finalises new standard operating procedures for passport delivery
By
Tahir Khalil
|

Published June 10, 2026

This undated photo shows a Pakistani passport. — APP/File
This undated photo shows a Pakistani passport. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to launch a doorstep passport delivery service for citizens to make passport collection easier, faster, and more convenient across the country.

A meeting was held in Islamabad under the chair of Director General Immigration and Passports Muhammad Ali Randhawa, where detailed progress on the designated digital app was reviewed.

During the meeting, new standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been finalised for passport delivery, marking an important step towards more efficient and hassle-free service for applicants nationwide.

On April 30, the federal government reviewed ongoing reforms in the passport issuance system in a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, where key reforms aimed at modernising the passport system were approved.

Officials informed the meeting that the delivery period for normal passports had been reduced from 21 to 14 days.

The government also reviewed plans to strengthen the doorstep passport delivery service, with emphasis on making home delivery more efficient.

It decided to introduce a fully cashless system across all passport offices within 15 days, eliminating cash transactions to enhance transparency and reduce reliance on middlemen, commonly referred to as the "agent mafia".

Officials also reviewed progress on the proposed Business Passport category and discussed the establishment of a dedicated Passport Authority to strengthen institutional capacity further and improve overall service delivery in the immigration system.

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