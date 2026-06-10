 
Geo News

Pakistan Army helicopter crashes near Muzaffarabad

All personnel on board embrace martyrdom, says military’s media wing
By
Web Desk
|

Published June 10, 2026

A representational image of a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter. — Reuters/File
A representational image of a Pakistan Army aviation helicopter. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: An Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Explaining the reason behind the crash, the military’s media wing said that a “technical fault” occurred during the chopper’s take-off.

“All personnel on board embraced Shahadat. There were no survivors,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing added that rescue and recovery teams immediately reached the crash site.

It added that a board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and all ranks of the army expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

Soldier martyred, 14 India-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR
Soldier martyred, 14 India-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR
GB elections: CEC withholds final results, orders re-polling in multiple constituencies
GB elections: CEC withholds final results, orders re-polling in multiple constituencies
Bahraini commander lauds Pakistan's role in regional peace, stability
Bahraini commander lauds Pakistan's role in regional peace, stability
AJK govt begins legal action against banned JAAC leaders over sedition allegations video
AJK govt begins legal action against banned JAAC leaders over sedition allegations
Resolution lands in Sindh Assembly seeking end to Karachi power outages
Resolution lands in Sindh Assembly seeking end to Karachi power outages
At UN, Pakistan says aware of India's evil designs, vows firm response video
At UN, Pakistan says aware of India's evil designs, vows firm response
Field Marshal Munir, Lebanese army chief discuss evolving regional security environment
Field Marshal Munir, Lebanese army chief discuss evolving regional security environment
Life at 50°C: How Jacobabad's workers endure extreme heat
Life at 50°C: How Jacobabad's workers endure extreme heat