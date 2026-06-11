Afghan national among two militants killed in Mohmand operation: sources

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Balochistan. — AFP/File

Killed khawarij was carrying, weapons, suicide vest.

Operation part of counter terrorism efforts in country.

26 militants killed in recent strikes along Afghan border.



Security forces killed two militants, including an Afghan national, in an operation carried out in Mohmand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on June 4, 2026, sources said on Thursday.

The killed Afghan terrorist had an Afghan identity card, foreign currency, modern weapons, and a suicide vest, the security sources stated.

They added that the Afghan militant was carrying identification under the name "Umar Bilal,” and was reportedly a resident of Khost province in Afghanistan.

The operation was conducted amid ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

A day earlier, Pakistan conducted precise and calibrated strikes along Afghanistan's border, targeting hideouts and safe havens of planners involved in recent terrorist incidents in the country.

At least 26 militants were killed in the precise strikes, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said.

The minister said that the strikes were conducted in the aftermath of multiple attacks, including the terrorist attack on a Federal Constabulary post in Musa Dara on June 9, 2026, vehicle-borne suicide attacks on a military post in North Waziristan on June 2, 2026, and an attack on a police station in Bannu on May 9, 2026.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

Pakistan launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq", killing scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants and injuring hundreds more.

In October 2025, border clashes erupted after the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border posts.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.