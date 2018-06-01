Will face Khawaja Asif in the people’s court of Sialkot: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Usman Dar congratulated former finance minister Khawaja Asif on becoming eligible to contest upcoming general elections, adding that the people of Sialkot will seal their fates now.



“We will compete in the court of people in Sialkot now. There will be a tough competition in Sialkot,” he said while speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court nullified the lifetime disqualification of the former foreign minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif by the Islamabad High Court.

Following the verdict, Asif is now eligible to contest in upcoming elections, which are scheduled to be held on July 25.

Dar had initially filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking disqualification of Asif over failure to declare his foreign employment in the nomination papers for 2013 general elections following which Asif was disqualified on April 27.

“When Asif was disqualified, he had said that 'Dar couldn't defeat me in Sialkot so he took the help of the courts’,” Dar remarked, adding that he is looking forward to competing with Asif in Sialkot.

Dar further remarked that he has a message for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. “Maryam and Nawaz may keep saying whatever they want to the court but it is the court which has deemed their party worker to be eligible’.

It is pertinent to note that Asif had defeated Dar in the NA-110 constituency of Sialkot in the 2013 general elections by around 20,000 votes.