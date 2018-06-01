Aitzaz hints at 'some system' pushing for delay in elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Aitzaz Ahsan Friday said that it appeared as if "some system" was pushing for a delay in general elections in the country.



Speaking at a press conference here, Ahsan, however, said that his party wished for timely conduct of polls.

He said the Islamabad High Court had declared delimitation of multiple constituencies null and void and now the election commission would approach the court on the issue.

The PPP leader said that objections would also be renewed if new delimitation of these constituencies took place.

"Recent happenings have raised concern within the PPP," he said, adding that party members had a detailed discussion with leadership on the current situation.

Ahsan also said the Balochistan Assembly hastily adopted a resolution seeking one-month delay in elections.

On the occasion, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said they did not know as to who wanted to get the elections delayed and demanded the election commission to inform them about this.

Babar also lamented no response from the ECP following passage of the resolution seeking delay in elections by the Balochistan Assembly.

Sherry Rehman clarified that her party did not want any confrontation.