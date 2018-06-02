Fazalur Rehman sworn in as caretaker Sindh CM

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: Former chief secretary Fazalur Rehman was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister of Sindh on Saturday.

The oath was administered by Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair in a ceremony at Governor House in Karachi. Former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other officials were also in attendance.  

Rehman was named as the caretaker chief minister earlier this week after an hours-long meeting between the provincial government and opposition.

Former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a news conference after the meeting on May 31, informed that 30 names were discussed for the post before Rehman was finalised as the caretaker chief minister. 

Former opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Khawaja Izhar, said Rehman’s name was agreed upon as he was a neutral individual when it came to politics, while also having a vast experience in administration and governance.

Rehman served as Sindh chief secretary from 2007 to 2010, after which he was retired from service.

