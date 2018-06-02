Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jun 02 2018
GEO NEWS

PML-N's voter base is intact, will overcome conspiracies: Shehbaz Sharif

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that his party’s voter base is intact and they will overcome all the conspiracies.

The former Chief Minister Punjab was chairing the PML-N ‘s parliamentary board meeting in Lahore, where senior party leaders including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif were present.

In the meeting, a resolution was passed stating that the party will counter those trying to delay the elections.

Shehbaz Sharif said that no conspiracy can break the PML-N, adding that those who left the party will be held accountable by voters.

He said the party’s only narrative is to respect the vote.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif emphasised on the elections being held on time, saying that a minute’s delay will not be tolerated.

Nawaz said that the party tickets will be given only to the PML-N loyalists.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Mushahid Hussain and others.

The second session of the PML-N parliamentary board will be held on Monday. 

