Four people killed after inhaling poisonous gas in Kohat

KOHAT: Four people were killed and three injured after inhaling poisonous gas in a well in Kohat, Geo News reported early Sunday morning.

The machine to extract water from a well wasn’t functioning properly in a house in Sorgul village of the area. A boy went down the well to mend the machine; however, he inhaled poisonous gas inside the well and fainted, according to rescue sources.

Six other men also went down the well to rescue the boy. But, all of them fainted as well.

The rescue personnel reached the site and took out four bodies from the well. Three people survived the accident.

Another similar incident had occurred in Kohat on June 10, 2009, when four people died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well in the Thall tehsil of the Hangu district.

A boy had fallen in a well in Ganderi area of Thall. Three men jumped into the well one by one to save him but all of them died due to suffocation.

The victims were identified as Lal Shameer, 30, Rehmanullah, 23, Meerz Ali Jan, 25, and Hazratullah, 22. Eyewitnesses said they died due to inhaling poisonous gas inside the well.

Local residents pulled out the bodies, which were later shifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Thall.