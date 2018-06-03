Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
NKNadeem Kausar

Four colliers die after mine collapses in Quetta

By
NKNadeem Kausar

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

QUETTA: Four labourers died after being trapped under debris following a gas explosion in a mine in Quetta early Sunday morning, rescue sources told Geo News.

Chief Inspector of Mines Iftikhar Ahmed shared that nine colliers were working in the mine, adding that six labourers were rescued earlier. 

Bodies of three labourers, all of whom hailed from Swat, were taken out by the rescue sources, while another injured labourer, who hailed from Kalat, succumbed to his wounds later. 

According to Ahmed, the incident occurred in Sanjadi area of the province, which is 70 kilometres away from Quetta.

Fatalities in the coal-mining sector in the country are becoming commonplace highlighting the need for better labour protections. Many miners have lost their lives or suffered a physical disability in frequent accidents in the mines. 

23 colliers dead as Quetta coalmines cave in

The roof caved in following an explosion triggered by accumulation of methane gas

On May 6, at least 23 miners were killed when two coal mines collapsed near Quetta. 

The first accident occurred in Marwaarh, 45 kilometres east of Quetta, which is the capital of oil and gas-rich Balochistan province, due to a gas explosion.

"The roof caved in following an explosion triggered by the accumulation of methane gas, killing 16 miners and wounding nine others, two of them seriously", Jawaid Shahwani, commissioner of Quetta Division said.

There were 30 labourers inside the mine when the explosion occurred. All the injured miners were rescued and taken to the hospital.

Later in the day, another coal mine collapsed in Sooranj area, in which seven miners were killed. Two workers were rescued in an unconscious state, while bodies of two miners were recovered Saturday night.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

Updated 31 minutes ago
Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

Four transgender persons to contest elections on PTI Gulalai’s ticket

 Updated an hour ago
Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

Police nab prime suspect in stripping of Peshawar girl

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

Nine dead as van falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

 Updated 2 hours ago
Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

Six terrorists killed in Pak-Afghan border retaliatory fire: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

ECP changes dates for submission of nomination papers

 Updated 5 hours ago
Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

Updated 6 hours ago
Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

 Updated 6 hours ago
Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

Supreme Court suspends nullification of nomination forms by LHC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM