People gather outside the emergency department of the hospital where the wounded of the accident were brought in. Photo: Geo News

MIRPUR: At least nine people lost their lives as a passenger van fell into a ravine in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur on Sunday.

The vehicle fell in Pir Gali area, killing nine and wounding six people, rescue sources said. Women and children were reported to be among the dead.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital.

