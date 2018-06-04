Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jun 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

No progress in Badin despite development funds, Nafisa Shah questions Fehmida

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jun 04, 2018

PPP leader Nafisa Shah commented on how Zulfiqar and Fehmida Mirza had loans worth Rs 430 million written off. Geo.tv via Geo News
 

KARACHI: Nafisa Shah, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Sunday inquired the Mirza couple — who left their party to join the Grand Democratic Alliance — about alleged corruption and development funds allocated to Badin, Geo News reported.

Shah said: "Zulfiqar Mirza claims that he left Badin in just one set of clothes; then how did he manage to build and own properties, farmhouses, and sugar mills?

Fehmida, Zulfiqar Mirza join Grand Democratic Alliance, deplore PPP’s performance

GDA is an alliance of various parties in rural Sindh formed last late year to rival PPP

The PPP leader also commented on how Zulfiqar and Fehmida Mirza had loans worth Rs 430 million written off.

Taking note of how Fehmida Mirza, then the speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, had received billions of rupees in funds for development projects in Badin, Shah challenged her to explain why there was no progress in the city.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Updated 35 minutes ago
Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

 Updated an hour ago
Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

 Updated 6 hours ago
CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Social media being used against Pakistan, institutions: DG ISPR

Social media being used against Pakistan, institutions: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM