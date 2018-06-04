No progress in Badin despite development funds, Nafisa Shah questions Fehmida

PPP leader Nafisa Shah commented on how Zulfiqar and Fehmida Mirza had loans worth Rs 430 million written off. Geo.tv via Geo News

KARACHI: Nafisa Shah, a leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Sunday inquired the Mirza couple — who left their party to join the Grand Democratic Alliance — about alleged corruption and development funds allocated to Badin, Geo News reported.

Shah said: "Zulfiqar Mirza claims that he left Badin in just one set of clothes; then how did he manage to build and own properties, farmhouses, and sugar mills?



The PPP leader also commented on how Zulfiqar and Fehmida Mirza had loans worth Rs 430 million written off.

Taking note of how Fehmida Mirza, then the speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, had received billions of rupees in funds for development projects in Badin, Shah challenged her to explain why there was no progress in the city.