Social media being used against Pakistan, institutions: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Monday pointed to growing negative propaganda on social media against Pakistan and its institutions, including the army.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, Major General Ghafoor said the social media was being used against the country and its institutions and that there had been an increase in troll social media accounts which were spewing anti-Pakistan and anti-army content against the facts.

"We have the capability to monitor social media as to who is doing what," the DG ISPR said.



He said that domestic accounts on social media grew in recent months, which had been involved in "anti-state, anti-Pakistan, anti-army, anti-forces" activities.



He informed that since January this year, more than 10,000 troll social media accounts had cropped up and such accounts had particularly increased in numbers over the past four months.

This network of troll accounts is being operated by a few people who tweet and retweet content against Pakistan, the army and security forces, he said, adding that relevant authorities have been alerted to probe these accounts.



Maj Gen Ghafoor said that this was how social media was being used to create "ripples" among masses.

Urging the people to demonstrate "responsibility" in use of social networking platforms, the DG ISPR said, "We have to stay united, we have to defeat them."

Screenshot of a slide shown by DG ISPR during his press conference, which depicts a rise in troll social media accounts since the start of 2018

The DG ISPR warned that if not controlled wisely, the false propaganda on social media could become dangerous. He expressed concern that such troll accounts could pose a lethal threat to the young generation of the country.

"This social media is not a threat as of now, but we have to control this thing first of all through awareness," he said, requesting the masses to control it on their level.



Pashtun Tahafuz Movement

Speaking of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) for the first time, the DG ISPR referred to several questions pertaining to the sudden emergence of the movement.



"How did Manzoor Ahmed Masood was renamed as Manzoor Pashteen; how did this campaign start on social media; how were 5000 social media accounts made in Afghanistan in a single day; how was a 'topi' (cap) started manufacturing outside the country and coming into Pakistan; how did small group of individuals started staging anti-Pakistan protests outside the country," he questioned.

In this regard, the DG ISPR also noted publishing of articles by foreign newspapers and live telecast of Pashteen by foreign media outlets on Facebook and Twitter.

Major General Ghafoor told the media that he met with Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar, who shared their concerns. "They came to our office, we had a discussion for an hour or two about Naqeeb Mehsud, missing persons, unexploded ordnance [in tribal areas] and check-posts issues."

He said that he separated Mohsin Dawar and Manzoor Pashteen from other people and took them to his office, adding, "Then I got them to speak to all GOCs and IG FC, got them time, [told them] all your issues should be resolved, go meet the GOCs.

"They returned and also held a meeting, and I received a text from Mohsin Dawar thanking me for facilitating and getting their issues resolved," the DG ISPR said.

He, however, said that "those who are enemies of Pakistan and still want to see the country unstable, if they join you and start praising you then one needs to look inward what is this happening."

Major General Ghafoor further said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa gave strict instructions not to deal with PTM gatherings through force anywhere.

No action has been taken against them so far, the army spokesperson pointed out, adding that "we have many proofs of how they are being used".

On the incident in Wana, South Waziristan, the DG ISPR said the Mehsud tribe has fought against terrorism for years. The [tribe] then fought among itself, and the casualties were rescued by Army helicopters.

A propaganda was instigated that a girl was killed by Army firing, he said.

"Pakistan has achieved peace by rendering sacrifices in the past 20 years. What we achieved, nobody was able to achieve. Now, it's time to be united and progress."

"We are not [affected] by false slogans on social media. The nation's love for the army has only increased in the [past] 10 years."

“We cannot respond to [everyone]. We are focused on our work,” he added.

The army spokesperson further said that a lot of accusations were made but time proved all the accusations to be false.

“No army [in the world] has been as successful as Pakistan army in the war against terrorism,” he said.

'Pakistan's desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness'

The DG ISPR said Pakistan's desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness, as he briefed the media on ceasefire violations by India.



Major General Asif Ghafoor shared that India has carried out 1,077 ceasefire violations since the start of 2018 to date.

Referring to a special hotline contact established between the Director-Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India last week, he said that what was agreed upon in the contact should be implemented. India violated the ceasefire agreement after May 29, he pointed out.

"Indians have to realise and understand where they want to go; we are two nuclear powers and there is not space for a war," the DG ISPR said. "And if they think that this provocation is leading them to a better path then let it be. In that case, we will show no restraint.

"But if our purpose is to respect the ceasefire agreement then let me say that we might not even respond to the first bullet, given that it does not result in any casualty. But we will fully respond to, if a second bullet is fired," Major General Ghafoor clarified. "Our desire for peace should not be mistake for weakness.

"There were only two incidents on your side, Mumbai and another, and since then Pakistan has been asking for evidence from you," he noted. "But on our side there have been hundreds and thousands of incidents and we have an evidence of it in the shape of Kulbhushan Jadhav."

The DG ISPR further said that Pakistan wants to abide by the ceasefire agreement, however, added, "Our defence, our desire for peace, should not be mistaken for weakness."

The army spokesperson shared that the [recent] meeting between COAS General Bajwa and the Afghan delegation was positive, and it was agreed upon that both Pakistan and Afghanistan are indispensable to each other.

"Nobody wishes for peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan," he added.

The DG ISPR reiterated that there was no presence of organised terrorist groups in Pakistan, and there was no presence of organised Haqqani network in the country as well.

He hailed the merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, calling it a "great success", and said Pakistan wants respectable repatriation of Afghan refugees.



'Asad Durrani did not obtain NOC for book'

The DG ISPR also shared new details about a controversy surrounding a book written by former spy chief Lt General (retired) Asad Durrani. "It has been some 25 years since he retired and all the instances he spoke of are the ones which took place after his retirement.



Major General Ghafoor said that the institution itself took notice of the book controversy, and confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated against Durrani.

"Pakistan Army takes pride in its discipline and when the matter of this book surfaced then the institution itself took notice. The institution summoned him (Durrani) and sought explanation from him," he said.

The DG ISPR said that after not being satisfied with Durrani's explanation, a Court of Inquiry was ordered under a serving three-star [general]. "The inquiry has been initiated and soon its findings would be shared."

Terming it "conjecturing", the DG ISPR said the book is based on Durrani's personal opinion, which is not the "first-hand experience of those incidents."

"Pakistan Army has never forgiven anyone for committing a mistake, be it a soldier or a general," he asserted.

Regarding a strong reaction to the book, he said it was due to the fact that the army does not tolerate any kind of violation. "It does not mean that if he was three-star [retired] then we would have tolerated him. He did not obtain an NOC; if he had taken an NOC then he would not have been questioned."

Durrani, who served as the chief of Pakistan's premier intelligence agency from August 1990 till March 1992, co-authored a book with former Indian spy chief AS Dulat, titled 'The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace'.

The book sparked a controversy as various political circles voiced their reservations over it, with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif calling for an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee over the issue. Durrani was subsequently summoned to the GHQ by the military, and a formal Court of Inquiry was ordered to probe the matter.

'Army congratulates govt on completing tenure'

Responding to a journalist's question, Major General Ghafoor said the Pakistan Army congratulates the government on completing its tenure.

"2018 is a year of changes. Political parties are [competing] against one another," he said, adding that the army is pleased that the second [consecutive] democratic government completed its tenure.

He said that security forces should not be dragged into accusations, and with time all accusations have proven to be false.