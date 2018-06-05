IHC dismisses 16 petitions against delimitations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday dismissed sixteen petitions against the delimitations of various constituencies.



The court observed that delimitations could not be changed after issuance of the election schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan.



The dismissed petitions were filed against delimitations of constituencies including Bajur Agency, Attock, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

ECP started receiving the nomination papers, in compliance with the approved format in the Election Act 2017, from June 4. The last date to submit the documents is June 8. Each candidate will also submit an affidavit for Article 62 and 63, along with the nomination papers.

The affidavit will include details about holding foreign passports, dual nationality, and any criminal cases against the candidates.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 14, while appeals against decisions by returning officers can be filed till June 19, as per ECP.

The appeal tribunal will wind up requests by June 26 and a day later, on June 27, candidates’ list would be displayed again.

The candidates will then have time until June 28 to withdraw their nomination papers, after which a new list — with election symbols — would be issued on June 29.