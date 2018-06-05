Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

IHC dismisses 16 petitions against delimitations

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday dismissed sixteen petitions against the delimitations of various constituencies. 

The court observed that delimitations could not be changed after issuance of the election schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan. 

The dismissed petitions were filed against delimitations of constituencies including Bajur Agency, Attock, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. 

Nomination papers being received after SC suspends LHC verdict

Affidavit for Articles 62, 63 to be attached with nomination papers

ECP started receiving the nomination papers, in compliance with the approved format in the Election Act 2017, from June 4. The last date to submit the documents is June 8. Each candidate will also submit an affidavit for Article 62 and 63, along with the nomination papers.

The affidavit will include details about holding foreign passports, dual nationality, and any criminal cases against the candidates.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 14, while appeals against decisions by returning officers can be filed till June 19, as per ECP.

The appeal tribunal will wind up requests by June 26 and a day later, on June 27, candidates’ list would be displayed again.

The candidates will then have time until June 28 to withdraw their nomination papers, after which a new list — with election symbols — would be issued on June 29.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Raiwind mafia, Hussain Haqqani behind Reham Khan's book: Fawad Chaudhry

Raiwind mafia, Hussain Haqqani behind Reham Khan's book: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Environmental issues on PPP’s manifesto for general election: Bilawal

Environmental issues on PPP’s manifesto for general election: Bilawal

Updated an hour ago
Profile: Justice (retired) Dost Muhammad Khan

Profile: Justice (retired) Dost Muhammad Khan

Updated 58 minutes ago
Balochistan parliamentary committee to mull over caretaker CM today

Balochistan parliamentary committee to mull over caretaker CM today

 Updated an hour ago
Why was Shehbaz Sharif given a bullet proof car, asks CJP

Why was Shehbaz Sharif given a bullet proof car, asks CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh interim cabinet likely to take oath today: sources

Sindh interim cabinet likely to take oath today: sources

Updated an hour ago
Caretaker govt is responsible for load-shedding, says Nawaz

Caretaker govt is responsible for load-shedding, says Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six-member caretaker federal cabinet sworn in

Six-member caretaker federal cabinet sworn in

Updated 2 hours ago
Electoral candidates continue to submit nomination papers on second day

Electoral candidates continue to submit nomination papers on second day

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM