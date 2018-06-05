Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan named caretaker KP chief minister

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) named Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan as caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on Tuesday.



The decision was made during a consultative meeting of a five-member commission. Additional Secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan Dr Akhtar Nazir made the announcement during a press conference.

Khan will take oath as the sixth interim chief minister of the province. He was appointed as a Supreme Court justice in 2014. He retired on March 19, 2018, after completing his tenure.

The matter was earlier forwarded to the electoral body after the parliamentary committee constituted to nominate the caretaker chief minister was unable to finalise a candidate for the post.



Former chief minister of KP Pervez Khattak had recommended bureaucrats Himayatullah Khan and Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, while leader of the dissolved opposition Maulana Lutfur Rehman had proposed the names of businessperson Manzoor Khan Afridi and Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan.

ECP had later confirmed that it had received the suggestions, assuring the final name would be announced within the given time.



The parliamentary committee formed to decide and appoint a caretaker chief minister for KP had met on June 2 at the KP House in Islamabad.

Three representatives each from the government and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl participated in the meeting.

However, prior to the meeting, Awami National Party leader Sardar Hussain Babak had raised issues over the composition of the committee. Babak was of the view that Khattak and former Rehman had decided the names of committee members among themselves without consulting leaders from other parties.