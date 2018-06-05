Being forcibly dragged into Imran, Reham issue: Ahsan Iqbal

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: File

LAHORE: Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday stated Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are being “forcibly dragged” into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his ex-wife Reham Khan’s “personal matter”.

“This is a personal matter, what do we have to do with it,” Iqbal said while speaking to media men outside the Lahore High Court regarding Reham’s upcoming book.

“It is an issue concerning a former couple and we are being forcibly dragged into it,” the PML-N leader added while responding to PTI’s allegations of being behind the book which reportedly tells all about her marriage to Imran.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has alleged that Reham called on Maryam Nawaz, and that the meeting was arranged by the former interior minister.



Responding to a question, the former interior minister said, “I have never met Reham.”

Iqbal continued, “A book is not necessary to highlight Imran’s poor performance.”

He further said, “Imran’s incapability has been proven by his u-turns over caretaker chief minister setup.”

“The PTI chairman has shown that he is not capable of leading a nation and his unprofessionalism is enough for us to defeat him in the upcoming election,” the former interior minister added.

Shifting focus to the election scheduled for July 25, the PML-N stalwart said, “To judge the performance of Pakistan’s three biggest political parties just visit Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar for a day each.”

“You will find out for yourself which party has the capability to perform and deliver,” he added.

The former interior minister further said, “The upcoming election will not be about slogans but performance.”

He lamented, "We initiated projects worth millions of dollars, including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, and if someone incapable comes into power then he will damage the process of development."