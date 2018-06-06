Naqeebullah murder case: ATC defers verdict to declare Anwar's house a sub-jail

KARACHI: An anti-terorism court (ATC) on Wednesday deferred the verdict to declare accused Rao Anwar's house a sub-jail in Naqeebullah Mehsud's extrajudicial murder case.



Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of terrorism and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a 'fake encounter'.



As the case's hearing went under way, former Malir SSP Rao Anwar along with others accused in the case was presented for the in-camera hearing.

The court also deferred the verdict on declaring Anwar as a B-class prisoner in the court.

The hearing was then adjourned till June 9.