Wednesday Jun 06 2018
Caretaker PM Justice (r) Mulk meets Army Chief Gen Bajwa

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker prime minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk met Army Chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Wednesday.

In the first meeting between the army chief and Justice (r) Mulk since he was sworn in as caretaker premier last week, the country’s current security situation and other matters were discussed. 

"Matters pertaining to Pakistan Army also came under discussion during the meeting at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad," sources told Geo News.

The army chief felicitated the former chief justice of Pakistan for being appointed caretaker premier and extended well wishes to him. 

Justice (retd) Mulk, who is the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, was sworn in as the caretaker PM on June 1.

