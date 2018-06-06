Passengers in limbo as Islamabad Metro bus drivers protest wages

Passengers were left stranded at the Secretariat Metro station as drivers protested against wages

ISLAMABAD: Passengers commuting to home from work were left stranded at the Secretariat Metro station on Wednesday as bus drivers protested against delayed wages.

The bus service at the station was suspended as Metro drivers, lamenting low and delayed wages and lack of medical and bonus, refused to work until their demands were met.

“Eid is almost here. We have not been paid our wages, we don’t get bonuses and we don’t even have medical [compensation] if any accident happens,” a driver told Geo News.

Metro drivers have vowed to continue protest until their demands are met

Another driver said the strike would continue until their wages are paid on time and they start receiving bonuses and medical compensation. “We have no other option. We demand that the [management] pays us on time. We will continue to protest otherwise.”

A man was taken ill and had to be shifted to a hospital as a gathering crowd waited outside in the hot weather for the bus service to resume.

Negotiations between the Metro management and its protesting employees were ongoing at the time of filing of this report.