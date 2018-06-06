Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Policeman martyred in Quetta shooting

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

The incident occurred on Quetta's Arbab Karam Khan Road, when the attackers opened fire on a police mobile. — Geo News 

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred in an attack on a police vehicle by unknown assailants in Quetta on Wednesday, police officials said.

The incident occurred on Quetta's Arbab Karam Khan Road, when the attackers opened fire on a police mobile.

The assailants, taking advantage of the crowded place, managed to flee from the spot, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta Abdul Razzak Cheema said.

Cheema added that law enforcement had been acting against terrorists and culprits would be arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ECP names Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

ECP names Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

Updated 13 minutes ago
False accusations have no value, Faisal Vawda on Reham Khan book controversy

False accusations have no value, Faisal Vawda on Reham Khan book controversy

 Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court has resolved nomination forms issue: caretaker minister

Supreme Court has resolved nomination forms issue: caretaker minister

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

Pakistanis enchanted by 11-year-old motivational coach

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pompeo, Pak Army chief talk 'political reconciliation in Afghanistan', bilateral links

Pompeo, Pak Army chief talk 'political reconciliation in Afghanistan', bilateral links

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senior politician Rasool Bux Palijo passes away

Senior politician Rasool Bux Palijo passes away

 Updated 2 hours ago
Reham accuses PTI of using 'sexual favours' for political positions

Reham accuses PTI of using 'sexual favours' for political positions

 Updated 10 hours ago
Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi raid

Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi raid

 Updated 4 hours ago
MQM-P's Haider Abbas Rizvi arrives in Karachi

MQM-P's Haider Abbas Rizvi arrives in Karachi

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM