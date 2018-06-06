Policeman martyred in Quetta shooting

The incident occurred on Quetta's Arbab Karam Khan Road, when the attackers opened fire on a police mobile. — Geo News

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred in an attack on a police vehicle by unknown assailants in Quetta on Wednesday, police officials said.



The incident occurred on Quetta's Arbab Karam Khan Road, when the attackers opened fire on a police mobile.

The assailants, taking advantage of the crowded place, managed to flee from the spot, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta Abdul Razzak Cheema said.

Cheema added that law enforcement had been acting against terrorists and culprits would be arrested with the help of CCTV footage.