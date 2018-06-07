Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jahan to contest election from Peshawar

A photo of Noor Jahan with her cousin Shah Rukh Khan. Photo courtesy: Noor Jahan

PESHAWAR: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s paternal cousin Noor Jahan has announced she will contest the upcoming election from the city.

Speaking to Geo News regarding her participation in the polls, Noor Jahan said, “I hope people support me in the same way they support Shah Rukh Khan.”

Noor Jahan will be contesting the election on a general seat from constituency PK-77. Although she belongs to Awami National Party, Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin will be participating in the polls as an independent candidate.

She belongs to Mohallah Shah Wali Qatal in Peshawar, where she has started her election campaign.

Prior to applying for a provincial assembly, Noor Jahan served as a councillor and has been active in politics since the past few years.

The candidate has full support from her neighbours who said they would stand with her as she has been by their side through thick and thin.

The seat was previously occupied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Yousufzai. It fell vacant after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly dissolved completing its tenure last week, late at night on May 28.