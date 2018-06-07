Caretaker govt amends PEMRA Ordinance on SC orders

Supreme Court. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on the orders of the Supreme Court made an amendment in the PEMRA Ordinance on Thursday after which the apex court wrapped up the media commission case after six years and 100 hearings.

A day earlier during the hearing of the media commission case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had directed the caretaker government to make an amendment in the PEMRA Ordinance following journalist Hamid Mir’s petition.

Mir, who was a petitioner in the media commission case, had requested a change in Section 5 and 6 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

The caretaker government made the amendment in the ordinance today rendering the federal government unable to shut down television channels by passing direct orders.

Following the amendment, the control of federal government has been curtailed while the authority of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulating Authority (PEMRA) chairman has been increased.

Further, PEMRA members have been reduced from 11 to eight. Of the eight members, five will be non-government officials and three will be government officials.

Following the amendment, Hamid Mir and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) counsel Aitzaz Ahsan requested the CJP to wrap up the case.

Subsequently, Justice Nisar wrapped up the case after six years.