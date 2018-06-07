Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Caretaker govt amends PEMRA Ordinance on SC orders

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Supreme Court. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on the orders of the Supreme Court made an amendment in the PEMRA Ordinance on Thursday after which the apex court wrapped up the media commission case after six years and 100 hearings.

A day earlier during the hearing of the media commission case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had directed the caretaker government to make an amendment in the PEMRA Ordinance following journalist Hamid Mir’s petition.

Mir, who was a petitioner in the media commission case, had requested a change in Section 5 and 6 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

The caretaker government made the amendment in the ordinance today rendering the federal government unable to shut down television channels by passing direct orders.

Following the amendment, the control of federal government has been curtailed while the authority of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulating Authority (PEMRA) chairman has been increased.

Further, PEMRA members have been reduced from 11 to eight. Of the eight members, five will be non-government officials and three will be government officials.

Following the amendment, Hamid Mir and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) counsel Aitzaz Ahsan requested the CJP to wrap up the case.

Subsequently, Justice Nisar wrapped up the case after six years. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

 Updated 40 minutes ago
CJP dismisses petitions seeking fresh delimitation

CJP dismisses petitions seeking fresh delimitation

 Updated an hour ago
ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

 Updated an hour ago
PML-N rejects ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

PML-N rejects ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP to shuffle officers across country to ensure transparency in elections

ECP to shuffle officers across country to ensure transparency in elections

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC summons report on Aafia Siddiqui from Pakistan Embassy in Washington

SC summons report on Aafia Siddiqui from Pakistan Embassy in Washington

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM