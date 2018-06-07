Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP orders NAB to probe alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Nandipur power project. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe alleged corruption in Nandipur power project.

“Why is Nandipur Power Plant still not complete,” Justice Nisar asked while heading a three-member bench of the apex court. The bench was hearing a case pertaining to alleged corruption in Nandipur Power Plant.

“For how long was the project filed with the Ministry of Law?” the CJP questioned, and remarked that he wants to see the “fraud that happened in the project”.

To this, the secretary energy told the bench, “Nandipur power project was established in 2005 to generate 525 megawatts of electricity. It was estimated to cost Rs22 billion but it went up to rs58 billion.”

The CJP remarked, “A report prepared by Justice (retd) Rehmat Hussain Jafri regarding the project is present and we will look into allegations of corruption.”

In light of the report prepared by Justice (retd) Jafri, Justice Nisar ordered NAB to conduct inquiry into the corruption allegations.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) government had earlier claimed that a power project in Nandipur had been established to generate 525 megwatts of electricity. However, opposition parties had alleged corruption and said that not a single unit of power was added to the national grid through the project in the last year despite spending billions of rupees from the public money.

The opposition parties had also raised questions regarding the increase in cost of the project. 

More From Pakistan:

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

 Updated 40 minutes ago
CJP dismisses petitions seeking fresh delimitation

CJP dismisses petitions seeking fresh delimitation

 Updated an hour ago
ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

 Updated an hour ago
PML-N rejects ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

PML-N rejects ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP to shuffle officers across country to ensure transparency in elections

ECP to shuffle officers across country to ensure transparency in elections

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC summons report on Aafia Siddiqui from Pakistan Embassy in Washington

SC summons report on Aafia Siddiqui from Pakistan Embassy in Washington

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM