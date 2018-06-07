Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
AFP

Kohli named Indian cricketer of the year

By
AFP

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Virat Kohli will receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar award, and a $45,000 prize at a BCCI function in Bangalore on June 12. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli won India´s cricketer of the year award for the fourth time on Thursday for outstanding performances over the past two seasons.

Kohli became India´s captain in 2015 and led his team back to number one place in the Test rankings the following year.

The 29-year-old, who was also named International Cricket Council player of the year in January, amassed 1,332 runs in 13 Tests in 2016-2017.

He also averaged 84.22 for his 1,516 runs in 27 one-day internationals.

In six Tests in 2017-18, the star batsman has scored 896 runs at an average of 89.6.

Kohli will receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar award, named after a former India captain, and a $45,000 prize at a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) function in Bangalore on June 12.

He previously won the award in 2012, 2016 and 2017.

The prize is not granted in every calendar year, due to scheduling issues, and is determined on previous seasons´ performances.

Known as "King Kohli" in his home country, the player was recently ranked the highest paid cricketer in the world, at 83rd in the Forbes´ list of big earning athletes.

It estimated his annual earnings at $24 million.

In line with his status as a national hero, a wax effigy of Kohli was unveiled on Wednesday at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi.

Women cricketers will also be feted at the Bangalore event, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana set to be named player of the year for 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.

More From Sports:

Del Potro powers past Cilic to set up Rafa clash

Del Potro powers past Cilic to set up Rafa clash

 Updated 32 minutes ago
It's all true: Sharapova hits back at Serena 'book 100 percent hearsay' claim

It's all true: Sharapova hits back at Serena 'book 100 percent hearsay' claim

 Updated 6 hours ago
Women's T20 Asia Cup: Dar, Maroof power Pakistan to dominant victory over Malaysia

Women's T20 Asia Cup: Dar, Maroof power Pakistan to dominant victory over Malaysia

 Updated 9 hours ago
New Zealand cricket coach Mike Hesson quits

New Zealand cricket coach Mike Hesson quits

 Updated 10 hours ago
Five Armenians charged in Belgium over tennis match-fixing

Five Armenians charged in Belgium over tennis match-fixing

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ponting to join Australia coaching staff in England

Ponting to join Australia coaching staff in England

 Updated 23 hours ago
Shahid Afridi urges CJP to visit lower courts to ‘fix the black sheep’

Shahid Afridi urges CJP to visit lower courts to ‘fix the black sheep’

 Updated 23 hours ago
Muguruza thrashes Sharapova to reach French Open semi-finals

Muguruza thrashes Sharapova to reach French Open semi-finals

 Updated 24 hours ago
Rashid Khan's four-for helps Afghanistan clinch T20 series

Rashid Khan's four-for helps Afghanistan clinch T20 series

 Updated 24 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM