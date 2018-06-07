Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). 

According to PTI's spokesperson , the former premier had a telephonic discussion with PTI's president Sardar Yar Mohammed Rind on Thursday and hinted that hinted that he would join the party along with all his associates. 

The PTI spokesperson added that Yar Mohammed Rind and Mir Zafarullah Jamali have agreed to meet soon and that Rind has assured Jamal of a meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan as well.

More From Pakistan:

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

Water issue critical for Pakistan, it is our jugular vein: FO

 Updated 40 minutes ago
CJP dismisses petitions seeking fresh delimitation

CJP dismisses petitions seeking fresh delimitation

 Updated an hour ago
ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

ECP rejects PML-N’s objections, says decision on Hasan Askari was unanimous

 Updated an hour ago
PML-N rejects ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

PML-N rejects ECP’s decision to name Dr Hasan Askari as caretaker Punjab CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

Bilawal Bhutto submits nomination papers for NA-246

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP to shuffle officers across country to ensure transparency in elections

ECP to shuffle officers across country to ensure transparency in elections

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC summons report on Aafia Siddiqui from Pakistan Embassy in Washington

SC summons report on Aafia Siddiqui from Pakistan Embassy in Washington

Updated 3 hours ago
CJP orders NAB to probe alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

CJP orders NAB to probe alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM