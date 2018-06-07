Former PM Zafarullah Jamali to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has decided to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to PTI's spokesperson , the former premier had a telephonic discussion with PTI's president Sardar Yar Mohammed Rind on Thursday and hinted that hinted that he would join the party along with all his associates.

The PTI spokesperson added that Yar Mohammed Rind and Mir Zafarullah Jamali have agreed to meet soon and that Rind has assured Jamal of a meeting with PTI chairman Imran Khan as well.