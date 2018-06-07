FO directs diplomats in UN to ‘continue work until further orders’

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has directed the diplomatic staffers posted in United Nations Headquarter in New York and Pakistan’s embassy in Washington to continue their work in the current post until further orders.



The directions were given in a fax message issued by the Foreign Office on June 4, 2018 to Ambassadors/High Commissioners posted in Beijing, Ottawa, New York (UN), Havana, Rabat, Belgrade, Washington, Sarajevo, Riyadh, Maldives, Damascus, Brunei, Colombo, Amman and Tripoli.