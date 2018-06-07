Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FO directs diplomats in UN to ‘continue work until further orders’

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has directed the diplomatic staffers posted in United Nations Headquarter in New York and Pakistan’s embassy in Washington to continue their work in the current post until further orders.

The directions were given in a fax message issued by the Foreign Office on June 4, 2018 to Ambassadors/High Commissioners posted in Beijing, Ottawa, New York (UN), Havana, Rabat, Belgrade, Washington, Sarajevo, Riyadh, Maldives, Damascus, Brunei, Colombo, Amman and Tripoli. 

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Updated 18 minutes ago
Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

 Updated an hour ago
Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Updated 19 minutes ago
Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Updated 53 minutes ago
Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

Updated 3 hours ago
As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

 Updated 5 hours ago
Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM