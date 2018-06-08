As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

Can't connect right now! retry
Vehicle lights cause light streaks on the road during a power outage in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files
 

KARACHI: An increase in the already-severe countrywide power outage Thursday night left citizens upset in numerous cities, Geo News reported, just days after former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that his government had added 10,000 megawatts (MWs) of electricity to the national grid.

Abbasi, who was addressing a news conference about energy projects, had then gone on to assert that there had been no load-shedding in 90 percent of the areas across the country from 6 PM to 4 AM.

However, consistent power outages were reported in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Quetta, prompting the question as to where did the 10,000 MW of electricity disappear?

As night fell, multiple neighbourhoods in Karachi — including Kharadar, Liaquatabad, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Gulistan-e-Johar's Block 19 — faced power cuts, while a similar pattern of intermittent power outages was experienced in Quetta.

On the other hand, Rawalpindi faced an unbearable eight-hour-long duration of load-shedding.

Power outages continued in the aforementioned areas through Fajr prayers, inconveniencing the citizens.

