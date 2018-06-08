Can't connect right now! retry
Tendulkar junior picked for India Under-19 team

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Arjun Tendulkar. Photo: ICC

NEW DELHI: Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, was on Thursday named in an Under-19 squad for two four-day matches in Sri Lanka.

Arjun, 18, was picked as part of a 15-member squad by the country's junior selection committee, according to a press release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

An all-rounder who bowls and bats left-handed, Arjun has been playing junior cricket for Mumbai.

Standing at over six feet, the left-arm quick bowler has claimed 18 wickets from five domestic matches at the U-19 level including a five-wicket haul.

He came under the international spotlight when he bowled in the nets in the lead-up to the Lord's Test between England and South Africa in 2017.

Arjun was however overlooked for the five one-dayers which the juniors will play during the July 11-August 11 tour after the four-day games.

Sachin, revered in cricket-mad India, also began his career with Mumbai´s junior team before being picked for the senior side at the age of 15.

He scored an unbeaten century on his debut in the Ranji Trophy, Indian cricket's inter-state championship.

He won his first cap for India a year later before going on to become the highest scorer in the history of Test cricket as well as the first player to score 100 international centuries. He retired in 2013.

