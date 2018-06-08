Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif bought Avenfield properties with embezzled money which is why he transferred the ownership to his children, remarked National Accountability Bureau Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi while presenting his concluding arguments on the fourth day.



The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharifs' London properties, is among three filed against the family by NAB last year on the Supreme Court's directives.

During the hearing on Friday, Abbasi said Nawaz claimed during one of his speeches that those who buy property through corrupt means do not put it in their name.

The deputy prosecutor general said Nawaz’s statements were presented in the court as an evidence from the prosecution, which meant to prove that a public office holders do not keep illegally earned assets in their name.

He added they have presented direct proofs of Nawaz being actual owner of the London flats.

According to Abbasi, Nawaz said during a public speech that a judicial commission should be formed to probe the source of money with which he bought the London flats.

The NAB official said all the accused, of the Sharif family, admitted to owning the properties but their statements differed when it came to the source with which the flats were bought.

Speaking further about the evidence on ownership of London flats, Abbasi said even Hussain Nawaz admitted to owning the properties during an interview.

At the previous hearing held a day earlier, Abbasi said Hussain shifted to the London flats in 1993 and even paid the utility bills, while Hasan moved there in 1994.



The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court. Their trial in the high-profile corruption case has been separated from other family members' owing to their continued absence.

On Friday, the deputy prosecutor completed his concluding arguments, after which court adjourned the hearing till June 12. The court proceedings on Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference will resume on June 11, where Wajid Zia will be present as the

Nawaz along with this sons, daughter and son-in-law is facing three corruption references in the accountability court, including those pertaining to the Avenfield properties, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flaghship Investments.

The former premier recently requested the court to hear concluding arguments on all three cases together, however the petition was rejected by accountability judge Mohammad Bashir.