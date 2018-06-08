Pervez Musharraf will not return to Pakistan: Shah

Can't connect right now! retry
PANO AQIL: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah said on Friday that former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf would not return to Pakistan.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had directed the former military ruler to appear on June 13 and assured him that he would not be arrested.

Speaking to reporters, Shah asserted that no one could impose Martial Law in the country, adding that even Chief Justice Nisar had stressed this point in one of his speeches.

The PPP leader emphasised that there was a high probability that the general election would be held on time. “It will be harmful to the country if free and transparent elections are not held.”

"As a patriot and politician, I want to say that this election will be accountability in the real sense. The people hold politicians accountable and there is no bigger court than the peoples' court. There should be no hurdles created in this process." 

Commenting on the Kalabagh Dam issue, Shah said this matter could only be resolved in the Council of Common Interest (CCI).  

