PTI issues candidates list for election, Imran to contest for five seats

PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting election from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Bannu and Mianwali. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday released a list of its National Assembly candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad II, NA-95 Mianwali I, NA-131 Lahore IX and NA-243 Karachi.

Vice chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 Multan, while party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry will be contesting from NA-67 Jhelum.

Pervez Khattak and Murad Saeed will be PTI's candidates for NA-25 Nowshera and NA-4 Swat, respectively.



Aleem Khan will contest from NA-129 Lahore, and Dr Yasmin Rashid from NA-125 Lahore.