pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
PTI issues candidates list for election, Imran to contest for five seats

Friday Jun 08, 2018

PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting election from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Bannu and Mianwali. Photo: file 

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday released a list of its National Assembly candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad II, NA-95 Mianwali I, NA-131 Lahore IX and NA-243 Karachi. 

Vice chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 Multan, while party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry will be contesting from NA-67 Jhelum.

Pervez Khattak and Murad Saeed will be PTI's candidates for NA-25 Nowshera and NA-4 Swat, respectively. 

Aleem Khan will contest from NA-129 Lahore, and Dr Yasmin Rashid from NA-125 Lahore.

