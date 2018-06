Shehla Raza to contest election against Imran in Karachi

Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples' Party on Sunday nominated former Sindh Assembly deputy speaker Shehla Raza to contest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on NA 243 (Karachi), as the party announced its candidates for 160 national and provincial seats of Sindh.

The party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest from Larkana (NA-200) and party’s stronghold Lyari (NA-246), former president Asif Ali Zardari will contest from NA- 213 (Nawabshah) and former Opposition Leader Khurshid Shah has been nominated for a seat in Sukkur (NA-206), said the declaration.

Former President Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur will contest from provincial seats of Larkana (PS-10), Nawabshah (PS-37).

Zardari’s brother-in-law Munawar Talpur will be the party’s candidate from Mirpurkhas on NA seat.

Agha Siraj Durrani will contest from Shikarpur (PS-9), Imtiaz Sheikh from (PS-7), Sohail Anwar Siyal from Larkana (PS-12), Nisar Khuhro from Larkana (PS-11), former Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah from Jamshoro (PS-80).

KARACHI

The party has nominated Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio to contest from NA-236 (Malir 1), Abdul Hakim Baloch from NA-237 (Malir 2), Agha Rafiullah from NA-238 (Malir 3), Syed Imran Haider Abidi to contest from NA-239 (Korangi), Sheikh Muhammad Feroz from NA-240 (Korangi), Muazam Ali Qureshi from NA-241 (Korangi).

Iqbal Sand from NA-242 (Karachi East), Asad Alam Niazi from NA-244 (East), Farrukh Niaz Tanoli to from NA-245 (East), Abdul Aziz Memon from NA-247 (South), Abdul Qadir Patel from NA-248, Ali Ahmed from NA-250 (West), Naz Baloch from PS-127 (Karachi West).