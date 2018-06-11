Geo News obtains CCTV footage of Quetta motorcycle robbery

File Photo

QUETTA: Geo News obtained Sunday night the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a robbing incident here on the city's Shaboo Road earlier in the day.

The video shows a dacoit mugging a citizen by holding him at gunpoint and escaping with his motorcycle.

According to the clip, a young man parks his motorcycle outside a house on Shaboo Road and waits for the door to the house to open. A few seconds later, two armed dacoits arrive on another motorcycle, rob the youth's motorbike at gunpoint, and escape with it.

According to the local police, a first information report (FIR) was filed in this regard and a search for the robbers was commenced subsequently.