Musharraf’s nomination papers submitted for NA-1, NA-188 and NA-247

CHITRAL: The nomination papers of former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf were submitted on Monday for NA-1 (Chitral), NA-188 (Layyah) and NA-247 (Karachi), according to an All Pakistan Muslim League statement.

The Supreme Court, last week, had directed the former president to appear before it. The court had assured that he would not be arrested upon appearance on June 13.

The All Pakistan Muslim League spokesman submitted Pervez Musharraf’s nomination papers today.

Earlier in the day, the apex court ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to unblock the computerised national identity card (CNIC) and passport of former president Musharraf.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued orders to NADRA to unblock Musharraf’s CNIC, observing that his return could be hindered by the move.

While hearing the high treason case against Musharraf, the CJP had remarked: “ I will ask returning officers to accept Musharraf’s nomination papers but conditional to the final verdict on his appeal."

After the apex court’s orders, politicians had expressed reservations over the decision.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani had warned that if Musharraf was allowed to file nomination papers for the forthcoming elections then the rule of law would be devastated in the country.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had questioned the conditional approval for Pervez Musharraf to contest elections despite facing high treason charges in the country.