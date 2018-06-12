NAB references: Court gives Nawaz till June 19 to hire legal counsel

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday gave Nawaz Sharif till June 19 to hire a new lawyer — a day after Khawaja Haris recused himself from representing the former prime minister.

Haris had recused himself from representing the former prime minister in all three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family, after the Supreme Court's earlier directives to wrap up the trial within a month.

As the hearing the Avenfield reference resumed today, Nawaz appeared before the court without his lawyer.



Judge Muhammad Bashir, who was hearing the reference, asked Nawaz if he wanted to hire another legal counsel or continue with Haris — whose recusal request has not yet been accepted.



To this, Nawaz answered that the decision was not an easy one.

"A lawyer worked hard on this case for nine months; it is not an easy decision," Nawaz told the court.

The deposed prime minister lamented that his lawyer had informed the court of his inability to work on Saturdays and Sundays.

"Nearly hundred attendances have been marked in the case," Nawaz stated. "Is this case going to be heard 24 hours a day and seven days a week?"

"Is there any similar example?" Nawaz questioned.

Further during the hearing, the former premier told the accountability court judge, "If you want to hang me then hang me, if you want to send me to jail then sentence me, pass whatever judgment you desire."

Is a request to visit an ailing wife a publicity stunt? Nawaz further asked while questioning if such statements are not 'hurtful'.

"I never requested the chief justice for sympathy," he further said.

"The Supreme Court should hear this case themselves once again," Nawaz further said while adding that this is the only case against him which is 'fast-tracked'.

To this, Judge Bashir remarked, "Isn't it good that you won't have to keep appearing before court?"



The court then adjourned the hearing of Avenfield reference till June 14 (Thursday) and exempted the former premier and his daughter, Maryam, from appearing for the hearing.

The hearing of Al-Azizia reference was later adjourned till June 19.

On Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had directed the accountability court to announce its verdict on all three corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family within a month.



During the hearing, the chief justice rejected Nawaz’s former counsel Haris’ petition for completing the trial in six weeks, observing that final verdict against the former premier, his sons, daughter, and son-in-law should be announced within a month.

Announcing his decision to withdraw his legal services to Nawaz during the hearing of Al-Azizia reference today, Haris said the Supreme Court had 'dictated on completing the trial within a month.'

The lawyer, in his letter, expressed inability to work on Saturdays and Sundays as ordered by the Supreme Court. Haris said he was 'dictated' to work beyond court hours. Nawaz's former legal counsel remarked that he could not continue to work in the present conditions.

Following the announcement, accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir had inquired Nawaz if he would hire a new lawyer or convince Haris to represent him.

To this, the former prime minister had then asked for a few days for consultations over his legal representation in the matter.

Haris' decision came nine months after he has represented Nawaz in the three corruption references, which are possibly faced with a delay till the former prime minister hires the services of another lawyer.

